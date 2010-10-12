SDUSD board members receive iPhones despite budget cuts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDUSD board members receive iPhones despite budget cuts

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's controversy Tuesday over San Diego Unified board members receiving some pricey pieces of technology.

Board members are getting iPhones and home internet connections on the taxpayers' dime, while the district faces huge budget deficits.

In this News 8 video story, Rekha Muddaraj has more.

