Most Wanted: Biliulfo Luna

DOB: 07/06/1962

Description: Hispanic male, about 5'7" tall, approx. 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

History: Luna is wanted by State Parole Agents for violating the conditions of his parole. Luna's conviction offense is lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 with force and violence. Luna is listed as a transient in San Diego.

