Donald Coffman

DOB: 02/01/1924

Description: White male, about 5'11" tall, approx. 200 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes.

History: Coffman is wanted by State Parole Agents for violating the conditions of his parole. Coffman's conviction offense is kidnapping, rape, and murder. Coffman is listed as a transient and known to frequent the area of El Cajon in San Diego.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.