Raul Esquivel (aka Sam Lara)

DOB: 06/07/1962

Description: Hispanic male, about 5'3" tall, approx. 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

History: Esquivel is wanted by State Parole Agents for violating the conditions of his parole. Esquival's conviction offense is lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. Esquivel is known to frequent the areas of Escondido and Oceanside in San Diego.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.