Tammy Dee Morin

DOB: 09/28/1966

Description: White female, about 5'1" tall, approx. 150 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

History: Morin is wanted by the San Diego Police Department for violating the conditions of her sex registration requirements. Morin's conviction offense is indecent exposure.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.