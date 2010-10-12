Christina Aguilera and husband separate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christina Aguilera and her husband of nearly five years have separated.

The "Beautiful" singer says in a statement released Tuesday that she and husband Jordan Bratman's commitment to their 2-year-old son remains "as strong as ever."

The Grammy Award winner's statement did not indicate when the couple split or whether either would file for divorce.

Court records in Los Angeles do not show any filing by either Aguilera or Bratman.

The couple married in November 2005. Their split was first reported by US Weekly.