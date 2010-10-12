Christina Aguilera and husband separate - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Christina Aguilera and husband separate

Posted: Updated:
FILE - In this March 23, 2007 file photo originally provided by Starpix, singer Christina Aguilera and her husband Jordan Bratman attend a party at the Marquee club in New York. (AP Photo/Dave Allocca, Starpix, file) FILE - In this March 23, 2007 file photo originally provided by Starpix, singer Christina Aguilera and her husband Jordan Bratman attend a party at the Marquee club in New York. (AP Photo/Dave Allocca, Starpix, file)
Singer Christina Aguilera arrives at the LACMA Resnick Exhibition Pavilion grand opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg) Singer Christina Aguilera arrives at the LACMA Resnick Exhibition Pavilion grand opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Singer Christina Aguilera arrives at the LACMA Resnick Exhibition Pavilion grand opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg) Singer Christina Aguilera arrives at the LACMA Resnick Exhibition Pavilion grand opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christina Aguilera and her husband of nearly five years have separated.

The "Beautiful" singer says in a statement released Tuesday that she and husband Jordan Bratman's commitment to their 2-year-old son remains "as strong as ever."

The Grammy Award winner's statement did not indicate when the couple split or whether either would file for divorce.

Court records in Los Angeles do not show any filing by either Aguilera or Bratman.

The couple married in November 2005. Their split was first reported by US Weekly.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

    •   
