Chargers sign WR Goodman from practice squad

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers have signed receiver Richard Goodman from the practice squad to the active roster.

The addition of Goodman apparently is an attempt to shore up the Chargers' porous special teams. Goodman played well during the exhibition season as a kickoff returner and on kick coverage.

The Chargers have given up two kickoff returns and one punt return for touchdowns this season. They also had two punts blocked in a loss at Oakland on Sunday, with one bouncing through the end zone for a safety and the other being returned for a touchdown.

San Diego (2-3) plays at St. Louis (2-3) on Sunday.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.