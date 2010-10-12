Kelly Elementary earns A+ for how it's handling shooting

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Administrators and faculty at Kelly Elementary in Carlsbad were dealt a difficult task following Friday's terrifying shooting. They're being praised Tuesday for the way they slowly transitioned the children back into the classrooms.

Although their arms were bandaged, a well-known psychiatrist says seeing is believing, and that's why it was so vital for the two second grade shooting victims to return to school for every student to see.

"Their fantasies, the parents' fantasies are always worse than reality, so having those kids there and showing that they bounced back was a very positive thing for the other kids," Dr. Mark Kalish said.

Doctor Kalish says this Carlsbad community just aced the biggest test any school could face.

"A-plus without any question. This is how it's supposed to handled and I think it's terrific," he said.

From the start, parents say it was unthinkable to shut the school down for a few days...

"Well if you isolate them then what are they going to do they are going think about it," a parent said.

Instead, the students themselves decorated the campus in green Cougar Pride, the balloons, the signs, the party all part of a well-planned healing process.

"We are not here today about a tragedy. What we are here today doing is celebrating a miracle," principal Tressie Armstrong said.

"Parents say the best part of the game plan may have been allowing them to stay with their children on campus all day long.

"I think the parents are more stressed out than anyone in this situation,"

With every roar of the crowd, the community refused to be defined by one bad day.

"This proves how strong we are as a group and a community," a parent said.

"Instead of looking at themselves and the children as victims, which they certainly were, they reframed it into a positive way -- that they are survivors," Dr. Kalish said.