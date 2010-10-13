Sparks fly in final debate between Whitman and Brown

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP/CBS 8) – For the third and final time, gubernatorial candidates Meg Whitman and Jerry Brown squared off face-to-face.

Whitman and Brown tried to chart a hopeful course for the future of the troubled state, with GOP nominee Whitman saying the state is broken and must be overhauled.

The former eBay CEO says the hope she saw throughout the state when she first arrived three decades ago has been replaced by disappointment:

"Today what I see is the California dream is broken," Whitman said at the start of her third and final debate with Democrat Jerry Brown at Dominican University in San Rafael.

Brown acknowledged the state faces an era of limits but said it also has enormous potential to pull itself out of its economic crisis. The state attorney general says "we have limits and we have to recognize them."

A complete report can be seen in the video report.