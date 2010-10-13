Police look for suspect in La Mesa burglary series

LA MESA (CBS 8) - A series of burglaries in the East County has residents on high alert.

The first burglary happened at about 9:30 p.m. Monday night, followed by two others. All three burglaries happened within an hour.

According to police, the suspect hit a paint and body shop first, then a Trek bike store, followed by a Starbucks next door. At the Trek store, the suspect left with a safe.

"In this case he went right through the front door. All three were glass doors and he smashed the front door," La Mesa Police Lt. David Vaughn said.

The burglar was caught on surveillance video wearing gloves, but no mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.