Carlsbad elementary school shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Tuesday, October 12 2010 9:07 PM EDT2010-10-13 01:07:07 GMT
Administrators and faculty at Kelly Elementary in Carlsbad were dealt a difficult task following Friday's terrifying shooting. They're being praised Tuesday for the way they slowly transitioned the children back into the classrooms.
Monday, October 11 2010 6:48 PM EDT2010-10-11 22:48:35 GMT
Children returning Monday to an elementary school where a gunman wounded two girls on a playground cheered and hugged construction workers who police said knocked down the shooter as he struggled to reload his gun.
Sunday, October 10 2010 2:26 PM EDT2010-10-10 18:26:06 GMT
Investigators are aware of no known connection between a possibly mentally ill man and the Carlsbad elementary school he allegedly opened fire on, injuring two children, who were in good condition Saturday, police said.
Saturday, October 9 2010 1:34 PM EDT2010-10-09 17:34:49 GMT
Scott Chandler stood over the lone gunman after he was tackled near the elementary school and yelled: "Why are you shooting kids?"
VISTA, Calif. (AP) - An electronics technician suspected of wounding two girls after opening fire at a Carlsbad elementary school playground has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of attempted murder.
Brendan O'Rourke's also pleaded not guilty to seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday in San Diego County Superior Court.
Judge Marshall Hockett set bail at $10 million and called him an extreme danger to the community.
Prosecutor Summer Stephan said that after O'Rourke attempted to shoot two girls on a playground, grazing their arms, he went to another playground at Kelly Elementary School and fired at two second-grade boys. The bullets hit a wooden post.
Stephan says O'Rourke attempted to shoot a school aide who tried to stop him, but the gun jammed.
O'Rourke showed no emotion and looked straight down during the brief hearing.
Sunday, March 18 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:21:30 GMT
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
Sunday, March 18 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-03-18 21:53:22 GMT
In this March 19, 2015 file photo Gov. Jerry Brown and Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, of San Diego return to Brown's office after a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.