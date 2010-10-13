Carlsbad elementary school shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Scott Chandler stood over the lone gunman after he was tackled near the elementary school and yelled: "Why are you shooting kids?"

Investigators are aware of no known connection between a possibly mentally ill man and the Carlsbad elementary school he allegedly opened fire on, injuring two children, who were in good condition Saturday, police said.

Suspect in Carlsbad school shooting has no known ties to school

Children returning Monday to an elementary school where a gunman wounded two girls on a playground cheered and hugged construction workers who police said knocked down the shooter as he struggled to reload his gun.

While students, staff and faculty at Kelly Elementary try to cope in the aftermath of a shooting, many questions still remain about the suspect.

Administrators and faculty at Kelly Elementary in Carlsbad were dealt a difficult task following Friday's terrifying shooting. They're being praised Tuesday for the way they slowly transitioned the children back into the classrooms.

Kelly Elementary earns A+ for how it's handling shooting

The man accused in a school shooting at a Carlsbad elementary school last Friday has a history of strange behavior.

Brendan O'Rourke's also pleaded not guilty to seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday in San Diego County Superior Court.

VISTA, Calif. (AP) - An electronics technician suspected of wounding two girls after opening fire at a Carlsbad elementary school playground has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of attempted murder.

Judge Marshall Hockett set bail at $10 million and called him an extreme danger to the community.

Prosecutor Summer Stephan said that after O'Rourke attempted to shoot two girls on a playground, grazing their arms, he went to another playground at Kelly Elementary School and fired at two second-grade boys. The bullets hit a wooden post.

Stephan says O'Rourke attempted to shoot a school aide who tried to stop him, but the gun jammed.

O'Rourke showed no emotion and looked straight down during the brief hearing.