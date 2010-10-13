Carlsbad elementary school shooting suspect pleads not guilty - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Carlsbad elementary school shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:
Brendan O'Rourke's also pleaded not guilty to seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday in San Diego County Superior Court. Brendan O'Rourke's also pleaded not guilty to seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday in San Diego County Superior Court.

VISTA, Calif. (AP) - An electronics technician suspected of wounding two girls after opening fire at a Carlsbad elementary school playground has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of attempted murder.

Brendan O'Rourke's also pleaded not guilty to seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday in San Diego County Superior Court.

Judge Marshall Hockett set bail at $10 million and called him an extreme danger to the community.

Prosecutor Summer Stephan said that after O'Rourke attempted to shoot two girls on a playground, grazing their arms, he went to another playground at Kelly Elementary School and fired at two second-grade boys. The bullets hit a wooden post.

Stephan says O'Rourke attempted to shoot a school aide who tried to stop him, but the gun jammed.

O'Rourke showed no emotion and looked straight down during the brief hearing.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.