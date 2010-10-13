Most Wanted: Jose Garcia

DOB: 08/20/1960

Description: Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, approximately 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

History: Garcia is wanted by State Parole Agents for violating the conditions of his parole. Garcia's 290 conviction offense is assault to commit rape. Garcia is listed as a transient but known to frequent the area of Chula Vista in San Diego.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.