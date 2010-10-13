Most Wanted: Charles Edward Lewis

DOB: 04/04/1951—Most Wanted

Description: Black male, about 6'1" tall, approx. 215 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

History: Lewis is wanted by the San Diego Police Department for violating the conditions of his sex registration requirements. Lewis' conviction offense is forced oral copulation with a child under the age of 14. Lewis is known to frequent the area of Linda Vista in San Diego.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.