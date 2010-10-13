Mark Emory

DOB: 04/05/1956

Description: White male, about 5' 7" tall, approx. 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

History: Emory is wanted for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14. He is a transient known to frequent the downtown area.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.