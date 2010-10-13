Juan Lopez

DOB: 06/24/1959

Description: Hispanic male, about 5'10" tall, approx. 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

History: Lopez is wanted by State Parole agents for violating the conditions of his parole. Lopez is a registered sex offender with a history of child molestation (rape of a 4 year old girl.) Lopez is known to frequent the areas of North San Diego County (Oceanside.)

