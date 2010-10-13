Antonio Ramirez Serrano - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Antonio Ramirez Serrano

DOB: 10/03/1934

Description: Hispanic male, about 5'6" tall, approx. 185 lbs., with brown/gray hair and gray eyes.

History: Serrano is wanted by the San Diego Police Department for violating the conditions of his sex registration requirements. Serrano's conviction offense is assault with intent to commit rape.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.

 

