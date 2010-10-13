Michael Valdez

DOB: 01/25/1944

Description: Hispanic male, about 5'7" tall, approx. 195 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

History: Valdez is wanted by State Parole Agents for violating the conditions of his parole. Valdez's conviction offense is lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. Valdez is listed as a transient in the Mid-City and Downtown area of San Diego.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.