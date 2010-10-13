Basil: Baby bunny

Breed: American

Color: White

Age: 4 months

Sex: Male

Adoption Fee: $50

Identification Number: 45290

Basil, a sweet and loving small animal companion, came to the San Diego Humane Society as a baby and successfully completed our Foster Program.

After receiving lots of tender care from our Foster Volunteers until he was old enough to become available for adoption, this guy has a lot of love to share! With a big heart, adorable ears and a fun-loving personality,

Basil can't wait to find a new family and home to call his own.

Social and easy-going, Basil is happy to spend quality time with his people friends. He enjoys munching on green veggies and delicious fruit! He also loves getting his exercise and playing with his toys. Basil will do well in a variety of homes, including a home with children and other pets.

If you are ready to welcome a fantastic small animal companion into your heart and home, then come visit Basil at the San Diego Humane Society and SPCA Gaines Campus today!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions:

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.