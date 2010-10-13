Garth: Love-bug

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Color: Cream/Salt and Pepper

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Hair: Short

Adoption Fee: (Month Long Barktoberfest Special): $24

ID: 48874

Garth is a love-bug seeking a special family to cherish! He is a mellow little guy but loves to play too. He enjoys quiet and cozy environments where he can relax, nap, go for walks and enjoy treats! He also enjoys socializing and hanging out with other dogs.

While Garth can be a little shy at first, he warms up as he becomes more comfortable in his environment. Garth will do well in a variety of homes, but due to his initial shyness, a home without children is recommended. Garth's adoption fee is just $24 and includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista!

Garth is available for adoption at the North Campus of the San Diego Humane Society.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA North Campus

2905 San Luis Rey Rd.,

Oceanside, CA 92058

(760) 757-4357

Adoption Hours:

Open daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.