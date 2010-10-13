Chargers on 5th long snapper this season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers are on their fifth long snapper of the season.

The Chargers signed rookie Mike Windt and released Ethan Albright on Wednesday, three days after having two punts blocked in a 35-27 loss at Oakland. One blocked punt bounced through the end zone for a safety and the other was returned for a touchdown, helping Oakland to a quick 12-0 lead.

Windt went to training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals and was released in late August.

Albright snapped in the last two games for the Chargers (2-3), who have also allowed two kickoff returns for touchdowns and one punt return for a TD.

San Diego's long snapper woes started when 17-year veteran David Binn went on injured reserve following the season opener. James Dearth and Ryan Neill soon joined Binn on IR.