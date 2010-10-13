Chargers' McNeill agrees to 5-year extension

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Chargers left tackle Marcus McNeill has agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2015 believed to be worth $48.5 million, with $24.5 million guaranteed.

McNeill said after practice Wednesday that the sides were still tweaking the deal and that he expected to sign it Thursday. His agent, Alvin Keels, and the team later announced the sides hadagreed.

McNeill will make his season debut Sunday at St. Louis. Wanting a long-term deal and unhappy about his restricted free agent status, McNeill held out through training camp and the first two

games. When he did report, he had to sit out three games because he'd been placed on the roster exempt list in a hardball tactic by general manager A.J. Smith.

