Thunderstorms expected for parts of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thunderstorms will rattle parts of San Diego County Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a hazardous weather outlook report early Thursday, stating that the isolated thunderstorms also may bring heavy rain, strong winds and hail to the region.

Patchy morning fog brought moisture to the coastal and inland valleys this morning. Visibility was less than a quarter of a mile at times, according to the Weather Service.

The agency said the unstable weather would continue through Thursday, with more thunderstorms likely on Friday.