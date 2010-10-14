Police search for suspect who stabbed man in stomach with garden tool

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man trying to break up a fight outside his East Village apartment was stabbed in the stomach with a garden tool by one of the brawlers, police said.

The stabbing in the 900 block of F Street was reported at 2:38 a.m., according to San Diego police Sgt. J.J. Salinas.

The man was with a group of people inside his apartment when a disturbance was heard outside and the victim looked and saw a large group of people fighting, Salinas said.

The man then went outside in an attempt to break up the fight and was stabbed, Salinas said, adding that paramedics took him to a hospital but the wound was not life-threatening.

The person who stabbed him fled before officers arrived, according to the sergeant. No description was available.