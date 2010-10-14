Floyd Jonas Jones

DOB: 08/22/1938

Description: Black male, about 5'8" tall, approx. 145 lbs., with black/gray hair, brown eyes.

History: Jones is wanted by the San Diego Police Department for violating the conditions of his sex registration requirements. Jones' conviction offense is rape of a drug induced person, forced oral copulation and indecent exposure.

