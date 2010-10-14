Daniel Hernandez Millan

DOB: 07/01/1973

Description: Hispanic male, about 5'6" tall, approx. 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

History: Millan is wanted by the San Diego Police Department for violating the conditions of his sex registration requirements. Gertz's conviction offense is lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.