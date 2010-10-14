Michael Doyle Robertson

DOB: 02/13/1949

Description: White male, about 5'6" tall, approx. 130 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

History: Robertson is wanted by the San Diego Police Department for violating the conditions of his sex registration requirements. Robertson's conviction offense is forcible rape.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.