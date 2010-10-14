Victor Ken Taylor

DOB: 04/21/1966

Description: Black male, about 5'6" tall, approx. 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

History: Taylor is wanted by the San Diego Police Department for violating the conditions of his sex registration requirements; he's also wanted for a new sexual assault case. Taylor's conviction offense is assault with intent to commit rape.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.