Joey Ferrer Valenzuela

DOB: 07/13/1965

Description: Filipino male, about 5'7" tall, approx. 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

History: Valenzuela is wanted by the San Diego Police Department for violating the conditions of his sex registration requirements; he's also listed as a parolee-at-large. Valenzuela's conviction offense is lewd and lascivious acts with a child, oral copulation with a child and penetration with a foreign object on a child.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.