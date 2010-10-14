Boy who leaped to his death off I-5 bridge in Nestor identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Thursday of a 17-year-old boy who leaped to his death off a bridge over Interstate 5 in Nestor, apparently in a rash attempt to get away from a patrol officer who was trying to contact him.



Xavier Corning of San Diego was stumbling in traffic lanes on the Coronado Avenue overpass when the officer saw him and decided to speak with him about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.



Spotting the approaching officer, the teen ran to the edge of the span, climbed over a railing and jumped. He fell about 150 feet onto the southbound side of the freeway, where a passing vehicle struck him. He died at the scene.



The boy had fled on previous occasions when he saw police, SDPD Capt. Jim Collins said. Investigators do not believe he was suicidal, according to Collins.



The driver whose car hit the youth did not stop at the scene, officials said.