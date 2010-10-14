Beach pipeline project is dredging up complaints

MISSION BEACH (CBS 8) - With less than a month to go on the $5.4 million beach dredging project, progress does not appear to be the problem.

The beach dredging project is moving along, starting at Santa Clara Place, Friday night working in front of El Carmel Place, and four days later in front of Kingston Court.

For vacationers like Derek Cayton, coming here from Arizona, he wished someone informed him the dredging project was taking place right in front of his rental home.

"Its a distraction. Dealing with the noise and the smell, you just have to deal with it but had I known I probably would have rented somewhere else," he said.

Cayton just happens to be one of the unlucky ones. The project, headed by the Army Corps of Engineers, is working its way back towards the channel removing significant stretches of the nearly two miles of piping at each clip.

The purpose of the dredging is to make boating safer through the channel during outings of rough waters. A barge is removing 500,000 cubic yards of sand and dumping it on Mission Beach, replenishing the shoreline.