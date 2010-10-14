The Dish with Anita: Cheesy broccoli bake

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This started out as a side dish and ended up being more like a meal. It could be made with almost any vegetable; next time I think I'll make it with zucchini and Parmigiano Reggiano.

I made this casserole to go with meatloaf instead of potatoes for a change. This would be a great way to get finicky eaters to eat broccoli, and can be made and assembled a day in advance cover with plastic wrap and stored in the refrigerator until ready to bake.

This would be a great side dish for the holidays if you were looking for something other that the standard green bean casserole that I for one am a little tired of. While this recipe does use cream of mushroom soup, the addition of cheese makes it a little richer and creamier. Whether you serve it as a side dish or the main course, I'm sure it will become a family favorite. Enjoy!





Ingredients: (Serves 6-8)

2 12 oz bags of frozen broccoli florets, thawed and drained

1 small can of Campbell's Healthy Choice cream of mushroom soup

1/4 cup milk

4 oz softened 1/3 less fat cream cheese

2 cup shredded cheddar cheese*

1 tsp Mrs. Dash or 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 sheet frozen thawed puff pastry*

1 egg lightly beaten

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a shallow rectangular or oblong baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl combine soup, cream cheese, milk and seasonings and stir until mixture is creamy and completely mixed. With a rubber spatula, fold broccoli and shredded cheese into cream mixture then spoon mixture into prepared baking dish and set aside.

Unfold thawed puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured board. If there are any cracks, press together with fingertips dipped in water to seal pastry. Carefully transfer pastry sheet to broccoli and cheese mixture. Make sure pastry is all the way to the edge of the dish. Press to the sides of the dish to form a seal; brush top with beaten egg. With a very sharp knife,

cut 5 slits in a circular pattern in the center of casserole to allow steam to escape. Place in 400 degree preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes until crust is brown and casserole is heated through. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Cooking Tips:

*Can use pre-packaged crescent dough in place of puff pastry.

*Replace cheese with low-fat cheese to lower fat content.