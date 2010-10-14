La Mesa burglary suspect turns himself in - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

La Mesa burglary suspect turns himself in

LA MESA (CBS 8) - A man accused in three separate burglaries Tuesday night in the area of Fletcher Parkway and Jackson Drive in La Mesa has turned himself in.

According to La Mesa police, Warner Graves, 47, turned himself in after a person close to him saw his photos on various news agencies identifying him as a burglary suspect.

He was booked into county jail on three counts of commercial burglary.

