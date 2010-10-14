This year's screaming hot Halloween costumes

OLD TOWN (CBS 8) - Halloween is just a few weeks away, and many folks are still busy trying to find that perfect costume. We have the inside scoop on this year's best and hottest Halloween costumes.

A Halloween shopper's indecision can turn from frightening to funny. But at some point you need to pick "witch" way you want to go.

Leave it to Legoland to do their research. Vampires are hotter than ever, and if you really want to sink your teeth into the part, consider accessorizing with colored contact lenses and fake fangs.

In business for 40 years, Buffalo Breath Costumes offers 10,000 getups.

"This is an amazing place," shopper Jana Odou said.

This year, Jana is dressing up as a pirate, but which one? There are so many different looks, and some are almost x-rated.

Loren and Jackie Hall are hosting a Halloween party, so the pressure is on.

"This year I think we are going to be Captain Hook and Peter Pan," Jackie said.

From "Shrek" to "Avatar", if it was big at the box office, you'll see it on the 31st. "Toy Story" was another big movie this year, but if Woody and Buzz Lightyear are too obvious, you could go as the Army Green Man.

Alice in Wonderland and the Red Queen of Hearts are two of the favorite female costumes. One of this year's top male costumes is the Mad Hatter. Remember, bigger is always better when it comes to the hat.

If you've got an idea and need someone to help you turn it into a reality, Buffalo Breath Costumes is a great option.