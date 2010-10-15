Corvette driver takes detour into ocean in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach (CBS 8) - A canary yellow Chevy Corvette convertible was stuck in the surf in Pacific Beach, after the driver was reportedly racing and lost control.

Police say the driver drove the rental down onto the beach from Law Street, north of Crystal Pier, and was spotted doing donuts in the sand. The car was found abandoned in about three feet of water when police and firefighters arrived. They say from two to four people were believed to have been inside.

"They drove straight in, nice and calm," said eyewitness Fred Rooks. "I thought maybe someone had a stolen car and was going to try and ditch it. They just never backed out... they just drove in the water."

A heavy-duty tow truck was having trouble pulling the car out of the water on Thursday night.

Two people who were in the Corvette when it was driven in to the ocean were detained and being questioned, according to police.

If authorities determine who was actually behind the wheel of the car, that person could receive a citation.

The expense incurred by the time, resources and manpower to answer this call could possibly be recovered.

"Potentially if a suspect is identified, we would be able to get back the cost of the personnel hours and the equipment we had to use to make this happen," said LTV. David Rohowits of the San Diego Police Dept "There is an avenue to recover costs in a situation like this."

Police say the Corvette was a rental car. Investigators are trying to track down the person responsible for driving it in the water.