Bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A bicyclist is in the hospital this morning after getting struck by a hit-and-run driver in Rancho Bernardo last night.

It happened at about 8 p.m. on the 16,000 block of Pomerado Road near Caminito Vecinos.

San Diego police say the bicyclist was hit from behind by a car. The driver then sped off.

The victim was taken to Palomar hospital with bruises, cuts, and a fractured vertebra.

Police are now analyzing wreckage from the car for clues that could lead them to the driver.