Woman arrested after high-speed chase from Oxnard to O.C.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A woman is behind bars after leading the CHP on a high-speed chase across southern California.

The pursuit started on the 101 in Ventura County after the driver — who's been identified as 27-year-old Victoria Powell — refused to pull over for speeding.

From there, she led officers down interstate five through LA and Orange County.

The driver eventually got off the freeway, pulled into a driveway and ran into a house.

Officers followed her inside and took her into custody.