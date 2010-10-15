Woman arrested after high-speed chase from Oxnard to O.C. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman arrested after high-speed chase from Oxnard to O.C.

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A woman is behind bars after leading the CHP on a high-speed chase across southern California.

The pursuit started on the 101 in Ventura County after the driver — who's been identified as 27-year-old Victoria Powell — refused to pull over for speeding.

From there, she led officers down interstate five through LA and Orange County.

The driver eventually got off the freeway, pulled into a driveway and ran into a house.

Officers followed her inside and took her into custody.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.