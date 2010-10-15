Feldman reprises role in third 'Lost Boys' film - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Feldman reprises role in third 'Lost Boys' film

NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Feldman has returned to "The Lost Boys" vampire movie franchise for a third film and says fans also will feel the presence of the late Corey Haim, his co-star in the first one.

"Lost Boys: The Thirst" has been released straight to DVD and Blu-ray and is now in stores. Feldman reprises his starring role as vampire hunter Edgar Frog and also signed on as executive producer.

The original movie, released in 1987, starred Haim, Feldman and Jason Patric. Its premise about teens who take on a gang of vampires in their town was a box office success.

It took two decades for "The Lost Boys" to be revived. A straight-to-DVD film with Feldman called "Lost Boys: The Tribe" was released in 2008; Haim made a cameo.

A big reason for the success of "The Lost Boys" was due to the chemistry between Feldman and Haim. They were given the moniker The Coreys, and both became teen idols and recurring co-stars.

"We could just look each other in the eyes and I'd know exactly where he was coming from and he'd know exactly where I was coming from and we'd just hit it," Feldman said. "It was a lot of fun."

Haim died in March at age 38 of natural causes. He was never intended to appear in "The Thirst" and was alive when production started. Feldman says Haim was hoping to appear in a fourth movie if it got made.

"When you're watching the (third) film you really do get this kind of feeling that his presence is there," Feldman said. "And that's nice. That's the way it should be."

