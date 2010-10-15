Judge renews injunction against Oceanside gang members

VISTA (CNS/CBS 8) - Forty-six members of an Oceanside street gang Friday were again ordered not to associate with each other or participate in other gang-related activities in two designated safety zones.

Vista Judge Aaron Katz approved the renered injunction against members of the Varrio Posole Locos gang, renewing for a third time an injunction that was originally issued in 1995.

Dana Greisen, chief of the District Attorney's Gangs Division, said the renewed injunction against the Varrio Posole Locos gang was sought after residents complained that gang members were taking over public parks and leaving graffiti behind.

The injunction prohibits the members from associating with other gang members throughout 2 designated zones.

Zone 1 includes the immediate area surrounding Oceanside High School.

Zone 2 starts at SR-76 and continues east of I-5 to Carey Rd.

Violating the injunction can result in a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail, Greisen said.

"The cost of doing gang business in Oceanside has just gone up," the prosecutor said.

The key provisions of the court order prohibits gang members from associating with each other, wearing gang colors or flashing gang hands signs, prosecutors said.

Other provisions prohibit activities which are already illegal, such as drinking in public, possessing weapons, trespassing and graffiti.

North County Supervisor Bill Horn commended the District Attorney's Office and Oceanside Police Department for their efforts for getting the gang injunction renewed.

"Our streets belong to law-abiding citizens and these injunctions are one way to keep violent gangs in check," Horn told reporters.

Oceanside police Chief Frank McCoy said gang members cause havoc in their neighborhoods. He said having gang injunctions in place helps police make the city safer. "This is an awesome tool for us in the law enforcement profession," McCoy said, noting his city has five gang injunctions currently in place.

McCoy said gang crime in Oceanside is down 22 percent so far this year.

"We don't want any gang activity in our city," McCoy said. "That's our ultimate goal."

Information contributed by News 8 Reporter Doug Kolk.