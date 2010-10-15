Zoo Day: Rock Hyrax - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Rock Hyrax

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a distant relative to the elephant and the manatee.

In this Zoo Day video story, Safari Park trainer Kim Hanley introduces us to Pimbi, a rock hyrax.

