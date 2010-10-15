Ex-coach pleads guilty to sex-with-student charges

VISTA (CNS) - An Oceanside High School basketball coach and physical education teacher pleaded guilty Friday to having sex with a female student beginning when she was 15.

Corey Lane Hogue, a 38-year-old father of two, pleaded guilty on the day before trial to a felony charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger than him.

According to terms of a plea agreement, Hogue will get a psychological evaluation and will likely be placed on probation at a sentencing hearing Dec. 8 before Vista Judge Aaron Katz.

A one-year jail sentence will be suspended as long the defendant successfully completes two years on probation, court officials said.

The victim testified at a preliminary hearing in July that Hogue began approaching her in the fall of 2007, when she was a sophomore.

"He (Hogue) said he liked me and he never felt that way about anyone else before," the girl testified.

The girl said Hogue would come up to her in the gym and kiss her on the lips when no one was around. The teen said she logged the encounters with Hogue in her daily journal.

On one occasion, Hogue "pulled down his shorts and showed me his privates," the girl said. She testified that the defendant touched himself for a minute or so. "He wanted me to touch him."

"Did you?" prosecutor Vanessa Duvall asked her.

"No," the girl replied.

At the end of October 2007, she testified, Hogue asked her to meet him at a restaurant. She said she got in his truck and went to his condominium at the beach, where he took her clothes off and they had sex, despite her saying she didn't want to have intercourse.

Hogue continued to kiss the girl throughout 2008, but she said she lost her journal and couldn't document those alleged encounters.

At the end of last September, Hogue asked the girl to meet him again and he drove her to a different house, where they had sex again, she testified.

"I got into (a) really bad depression," the girl testified. "I was mad all the time. The teachers always asked me what was wrong."

The girl -- who was in ROTC in hopes of becoming a Marine -- said she told her first sergeant about Hogue kissing her and eventually spoke to an Oceanside police detective.

Once she started having panic attacks, she told the detective about all the sexual behavior, she said.

Hogue, the boys varsity basketball coach at Oceanside High School, has been employed by the Oceanside School District since August 2006. Previously, he was a teacher at Orange Glen High School in Escondido.

He was placed on leave from his job pending the outcome of the criminal case against him, authorities said.