Eddlee Garrison

DOB: 08/24/1966

Description: White male, about 6'3" tall, approx. 240 lbs., with red hair, blue eyes.

History: Garrison is wanted by the San Diego Police Department for violating the conditions of his sex registration requirements; he's also listed as a parolee at large. Garrison's conviction offense is child molestation.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.