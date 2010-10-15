Jose Castro

DOB: 05/03/1963

Description: Hispanic male, about 6' tall, approx. 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

History: Castro is wanted by State Parole agents for violating the conditions of his parole. Castro's conviction offense is lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.