Scott Gothier

DOB: 07/03/1959

Description: White male, about 6'2" tall, approx. 205 lbs., with brown (possibly shaved) hair and blue eyes.

History: Gothier is wanted by State Parole agents for violating the conditions of his parole. Gothier's conviction offense is assault to commit rape.

