Dancers really hot-foot it in "Burn the Floor"

"Burn the Floor" guest star and San Diego resident Mary Murphy talks to News 8 about performing in her hometown.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Long before reality TV dance shows, performers in "Burn the Floor" began heating up the stage. The national tour is in San Diego at the Civic Theater, and local dancer and "So You Think You Can Dance" judge Mary Murphy is guest-starring alongside 20 world champion dancers, shaking it up with moves from the samba to swing.

It's a spectacular show that lives up to its name -- two hours of non-stop dancing. We got a backstage pass at the Civic Theater to see what goes on behind the scenes -- countless hours of rehearsing before the show, and a look at what many of the dancers do right after they get off stage, putting out fire with an ice bath.

"It gets all the inflammation out of the legs, gets new blood in there," a dancer said.

San Diego native and percussionist Joseph Malone dunks his arms in ice.

"I go to the elbows, go in with arms for 60 seconds. It's awful," Joseph said.

For Scripps Ranch resident and "So You Think You Can Dance" judge Mary Murphy, the ice bath helps her body heal.

"I have a tumor in my right foot, arthritis in my right toe, two working ligaments in my right ankle," she said.

The ballroom dance champion's pre-show ritual can take four hours to do hair and makeup, set out her custom-made costumes, accessories, shoes and first aid kit.

"I'm 52 years old I'm no spring chicken," Mary said.

Murphy was part of Broadway's "Burn the Floor" cast, and is the guest star of this national tour with dancers who are half her age.

"Lets be honest, I'm toward the end of my dancing career. I never dreamed I'd be able to come home and dance here," she said.

And I never dreamed I'd ever do something like this -- the last part of my backstage tour included a cha-cha lesson from cast member Tristan MacManus.