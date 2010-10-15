San Diego man dies after being bitten by rattlesnake

William "Skip" Price died after being bitten by a rattlesnake at Boulder Creek in the eastern part of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It all happened so fast. One moment 67-year-old William "Skip" Price was taking part in a volunteer fishing project, and the next he was fighting for his life.

The rattlesnake attack happened in the East County community of Pine Hills on Boulder Creek Road along Boulder Creek.

"I think we did the best we could, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough," friend Gary Strawn said.

It's a scene he says he plays over and over again in his head -- administering CPR to his fellow fly fisherman William Price just moments after being bitten by a rattlesnake.

"You could see the bite marks on the top of his foot, and they were about an inch and a half apart, so that's a pretty good sized snake," Strawn said.

William, whose nickname was "Skip", was walking along the shoreline at Boulder Creek getting ready to collect samples for a volunteer genetic trout clipping project when Gary says what looked like a western diamondback rattlesnake slithered its way onto his foot. Within minutes, the 67-year-old La Jolla man was unconscious and then stopped breathing.

"Wayne kept telling us to keep watching his feet to see if the coloring was coming back and if we could keep his extremities pink instead of blue it meant we were probably getting some blood flow out there," Strawn said.

The longtime member of the Golden State Flycasters group was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center, but later died. Skip's widow tells News 8 her husband was a gentle giant whose passion for fishing was only matched by the love he had for his family.

His friends at GSF say Skip was a devoted conservationist and enjoyed teaching local Boy Scout groups how to fly fish.

While the medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause of death, Strawn says he plans to return to Boulder Creek to finish the work Skip started.

"It's gonna be difficult for me to get up there, but I hope we can continue to do what we can to maintain this great waterway we have," he said.