Construction to close SR-67 for 5 nights starting Sunday

SANTEE (CNS) - A stretch of State Route 67 will be fully shut down for five consecutive nights starting Sunday to allow for continued freeway construction in the area, Caltrans advised Friday.

The north-south route will be blocked off between Prospect and Woodside avenues in Santee from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, the state agency reported. The work will also necessitate detours on Prospect Avenue, between Graves and Magnolia avenues, as well as closures of the northbound Bradley Avenue onramp and Prospect Avenue offramp.

The construction is part of a $520 million extension of State Route 52 from Santo Road in San Diego to SR-67. The "Sunny Side Gateway" project includes the addition of bridges, sound-reducing walls, ramp meters, bicycle paths, pedestrian trails and other improvements, is scheduled for completion early next year, according to Caltrans.

