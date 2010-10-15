Fire tears through North Park home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire tears through North Park home

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Flames tore through a North Park home Friday afternoon, causing extensive damage but resulting in no reported injuries.

The blaze in the 3600 block of Pershing Avenue was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames, a dispatcher said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.