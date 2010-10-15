Fire tears through North Park home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Flames tore through a North Park home Friday afternoon, causing extensive damage but resulting in no reported injuries.

The blaze in the 3600 block of Pershing Avenue was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames, a dispatcher said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.