Vikings call Favre questionable for Sunday's game

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – With an NFL-record streak of 289 regular-season starts on the line, Brett Favre is listed as questionable for Minnesota's game Sunday against Dallas.

Favre had only limited practice this week for the Vikings while trying to rest his ailing right elbow, which has been bothered by tendinitis.

Coach Brad Childress said Friday he would give his quarterback the 50-50 designation on the injury report and that a final decision on Favre's status would be made before the Cowboys game.

"It will be right up 'til then. You never know coming back. Of course he took a few more turns today. I can't look into a crystal ball and see how he wakes up tomorrow," Childress said.

"He could wake up with the gout tomorrow morning," he jokingly added.

Favre said this week he'd consider sitting out to rest if necessary, but worse injuries haven't kept him from playing in the past. He wore a wrap on his throwing elbow, and Childress said he looked "OK" in practice.

"You're just worried about command and control of it," Childress said. "Velocity won't be an issue unless he's changing his motion."

Favre has off-field problems, too. He is being investigated by the NFL for allegedly sending racy e-mails and lewd photos to a Jets game hostess in 2008 when he played for New York.

Otherwise on the Vikings' injury front, center John Sullivan and cornerback Chris Cook also were listed as questionable, and Childress said Sullivan "probably has some time to go here" with his calf injury.

Cook, whose status has become more critical with starting cornerback Cedric Griffin out for the season, said he felt "pretty good" after practice and judged his strength at about 80 percent. Cook had surgery to fix a torn meniscus in his left knee and missed Monday's loss to the Jets.

He also missed the first two games of the season following surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Asked whether he felt he would play Sunday, Cook said, "It's a chance, but I'm not the decision maker."

