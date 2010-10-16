San Diego beats Marist 14-10 on late TD catch

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Hoekstra caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Mason Mills with 30 seconds left to give San Diego a 14-10 win over Marist on Saturday.

The Toreros (2-5, 2-2 Pioneer Football League) trailed 10-7 when Marist had the ball on third-and-4 on the San Diego 30. After a rush for no yards, the Red Foxes (2-4, 1-3) went for it on fourth down, and Tommy Reilly was sacked for a loss of 9 yards by Anthony McCrady. It was McCrady's second sack of the game, and the Toreros took over on their own 39-yard line.

Including a 24-yard pass from Mills to Godfrey Smith to start the drive, San Diego went 61 yards on 7 plays for the game-winner.

Mills finished with 258 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 35 passing, and Smith had 134 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

Marist took a 10-7 lead on James LaMacchia's 69-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

