High speed Chula Vista motorcycle crash ends in death

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A motorcyclist who was being asked to pull over by San Diego police drove off a freeway bridge in Chula Vista, fell 30 feet and died Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 43-year-old man was riding north on Interstate 805 near Main Street at around 1:30 a.m. when a San Diego police officer in a car used emergency lights to signal him to pull over, according to a CHP dispatcher.

The man did not stop, but then lost control of his bike and drove off the 805's bridge over Main Street, falling about 30 feet to the surface street, the dispatcher said.

Police said it was unclear if the motorcyclist knew that the city officer was trying to stop him, and said they did not know why the police officer was trying to stop the cyclist.